Nice weather continues this week, rain returns for the weekend



Nice weather continued today across Middle Georgia after a chilly start this morning.

Overnight we will be staying clear and dry with lows dropping into the low 50s and upper 40s.

As high pressure moves to our east Wednesday, we will see a slight uptick in our high temps through the week.

The mid 80s and sunshine stick around through Friday.



By Friday afternoon, clouds will start to increase across the area ahead of our next cold front.

Rain chances will start to increase overnight, with most of our rainfall coming by Saturday morning.

A few thunderstorms are possible, but at the moment, widespread severe weather doesn’t look likely.

Rain will be moving out by Saturday evening, leaving the rest of the weekend dry.



The big change from the front will be our big cool down on Sunday.

Highs will be limited to the mid 60s, with breezy conditions.

Lows will fall into the low 40s by early Monday morning before we start our slow climb back to the 70s.