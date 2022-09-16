Nice weather continues Friday



High pressure has really taken over control of our weather here in Middle Georgia this week and Friday will be no exception.

Overnight, clear skies will allow lows to drop into the upper 50s early Friday morning.

Sunshine will be sticking around through the day Friday with highs warming into the mid and upper 80s.



Not much changes over the weekend, other than a small spike in humidity that we will see Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances stay very low over the weekend, but an isolated shower (mainly south of I-16) can’t be ruled out.



Our next change in the forecast comes next week, but it won’t include rain or storms.

Highs will be warming into the mid 90s by the middle of next week.

So it seems that our false fall will be coming to an end shortly.



In the Atlantic Tropical Storm Fiona formed yesterday and will slowly push west over the weekend.

At some point it seems like the storm will be weakened by shear in the area, as well as impact from land.

There are currently no impacts expected for Middle Georgia, but we will be keeping an eye on it for next week.