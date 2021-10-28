NFL’s Rooney Rule increases minority interview requirements

The NFL has instituted some policy changes to the Rooney Rule designed to further enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in hiring practices.

Since the implementation of the Rooney Rule back in 2003, NFL teams were required to interview one minority candidate from outside a team for openings in general manager/executive of football operations positions and all coordinator roles.

With a new rule change, NFL teams are now required to interview at least two external minority candidates for those positions.

Head coach openings already had those requirements implemented; however, another change includes the implementation of in-person interviews of at least one external minority candidate for any head coach or general manager opening instead of conducting the interview virtually.

With allegations against the Washington Football Team for having a hostile workplace culture, the NFL is also creating additional education and training sessions on discrimination, sexual harassment, diversity, equity and inclusion.