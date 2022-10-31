Newtown Macon’s Halloween Trick or Treat in Downtown is on!

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This Halloween night Newtown Macon is hosting its annual trick or treating in Downtown Macon event. Over thirty six businesses and organizations will be opening their doors to families where they will pass out candy and other goodies.

“A couple of years ago we started this event, for trick or treating because we wanted to open Downtown Macon up to families. We are looking to creating a more family friendly Downtown and a more inclusive urban core so this was a great event to invite people to Downtown Macon.” says Emily Hopkins, Director of Place at Newtown Macon.

Aside from handing out candy, several businesses are hosting different events in order to liven things up. Multiple locations will host outdoor carnival style games while Serenity Entertainment Complex is planning on hosting a kids party inside of their building. Others, such as The Bohemian Den will be teaming up with other organizations to bring something special for kids who visit.

“So Book’em which is an organization that gives new books to kids in collaboration with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department, they will be here at our shop which will be out on Third Street. We’re giving candy, we have stickers and we have toys. We have a little bit of something for everybody because not all kids want candy.” says Scott Mitchell, owner of The Bohemian Den.

One reason Downtown Macon was chosen for this event is because everything is within walking distance of the other. Businesses were told to expect a lot more foot traffic this year now that everything has opened back up after the pandemic.

“We’ve got candy enough for six-seven hundred so we’ll, if it looks like more than that we’ll have to get some more candy. We’ll see how it goes!” says Jon “Andy Warhol” Mayer, owner of Lawrence Mayer Florist.

If guests have any questions during the event, Newtown Macon encourages them to go and visit Newtown Macon’s downtown location as well as a station they’ll have set up in front of the Rookery with their hype team ready to help out. Hopkins says that this event is a great way to discover new businesses while also getting into the Halloween spirit.

“Other than the Christmas Lights, I think this is the event where we have the most families come to Downtown Macon and really enjoy everything Downtown has to offer.”

Check out what locations are participating on Newtown Macon’s website, here: https://newtownmacon.com/trick-or-treat-in-downtown-macon/