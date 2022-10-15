NewTown Macon set to host ‘Tour of Progress’

The self-guided tour is to show off the several businesses that opened in the last year, and upcoming projects in downtown Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- If you’re looking for something to do next week, NewTown Macon has you covered with the ‘Tour of Progress’.

The self-guided tour is to show off the several businesses that opened in the last year, and upcoming projects in downtown Macon. The tour will begin on Forsyth Street at the future site of Billingslea Commons, which is right next to H & H.

“We’ll be showing some businesses that were featured last year that were still in progress but have opened. Things like Pear Passionate Cuisine and Cocktails and Hotel 45 which is also an incredible place to visit,” said Emily Hopkins, Director of Place for NewTown Macon.

According to Hopkins, there are 15 stops. You’ll pick up a tour map at the starting point and each stop. You’ll then scan a QR code that will give more information about each project.

“We’ll have some videos featuring the entrepreneurs and the developers who are competing these exciting projects. So everything you need to know about what’s going on in downtown Macon,” said Hopkins.

Macon Rocks, located on D.T. Walton Senior Way, is one of the newer businesses in downtown. Co-Owner Bryan Nichols, says he’s excited to be apart of the tour.

“People will be able to see the gym, and see what’s been going on here and the renovations that we’ve made. I know in the previous years the tour of progress since we’ve been opened has been in a different part because there’s so many good things going on in downtown. There’s so much to see every year,” Nichols said. “So we’re excited to have them come through this year.”

Nichols hopes people will come visit during the tour, and says it means a lot to see how downtown has grown.

“We’ve been an early investor in downtown and believed even early on that this was where everything was going to be happening. Of course being the guy that does the Christmas lights and sees all the people that come down here, I mean we’re 100 percent sold on downtown Macon and making sure that it stays a vibrant place,” Nichols said.

The last stop is at Cotton Avenue Plaza. That’s also where NewTown will host a reception and the Partners in Progress awards. That part of the event starts at 7 p.m.

The Tour of Progress is free. It starts at 4 p.m. on October 19. You can register ahead of time on NewTown Macon’s website.