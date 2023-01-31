Newtown Macon offers volunteer opportunity with ‘Macon Hype Team’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a way to get involved with your community and support the downtown events in Macon, Newtown Macon is now offering volunteer opportunities with the Macon Hype Team.

Members will serve as social media ambassadors during events like First Friday, the Cherry Blossom Festival and Trick-or-Treat Downtown.

According to Newtown Macon, being a volunteer with the Macon Hype Team will give you the opportunity to meet like-minded community members who are passionate about downtown Macon and making a positive impact.

To apply for a volunteer opportunity with the Macon Hype Team, you can attend an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 1 at Grant’s Lounge.