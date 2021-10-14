NewTown Macon hosts ‘Tour of Progress’

"It's a great way to check in every year so you know about the highlights of downtown Macon."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — NewTown Macon hosted its Tour of Progress Wednesday night.

Tour goers received a map to follow to QR codes outside each stop. Each QR code has information about each business. Some stops even allowed you to go inside. One of those stops includes the new Hotel 45 which is still under construction.

NewTown Macon says it’s a great way to see some of the new things happening in downtown.

“The Tour of Progress is a great way to check in every year so you know about the highlights of downtown Macon and those are fun things to share whenever people come to visit,” said Josh Rogers, President and CEO of NewTown Macon.

The tour ended at Macon City Auditorium with an awards ceremony.

If you missed out on the ‘Tour of Progress’ tonight: