NewTown Macon hosts Fashion Week through July 24th

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— NewTown Macon’s Fashion Week began Sunday. Emily Hopkins, Director of Place for NewTown Macon, says Fall Line Brewing Company is sponsoring the week by offering a $500 shopping spree. To win the shopping spree, you need to get a passport stamped from nine downtown retailers including:

Alexandria’s Boutique and Salon

Ambitious Graphics

BirdSong Boutique

Commander in Chic

Daphne’s 525

Dot’s Forget Me Knots

Frankie’s Boutique

Global Sole

WEAR

“It’s no cost to you but we hope as you’re going into these businesses that you will see something that you just can’t live without and something you want to add to your closet,” Hopkins said.

They’ll also host events on Friday and Saturday night to get your passport stamped. Haute Happy Hour is on Friday from 4p.m. to 6 p.m. Fashion Night Out is on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hopkins says they hope to increase exposure to the downtown businesses participating.

“This is a way for us to highlight that particular segment of businesses and be sure people know about them and get a chance to visit them and then hopefully come back and make a purchase,” Hopkins said.

Robert Gray opened Alexandria’s Boutique and Salon with his wife last September, as a way to honor his daughter Alexandria. She passed away seven years ago at the age of 21 in a car accident. Gray says opening the business and participating in Fashion Week is a way to keep her memory alive.

“It’s still like having her around every day. Naming the store after her and knowing this is what she loved different hairstyles and different fashion,” Gray said.

Gray shared what he thinks Alexandria would say if she was still alive today.

“She would say, great job dad, I love you,” said Gray.

Saturday is the last day to get your Fashion Week passports stamped.