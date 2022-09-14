NewTown Macon announces winners for Downtown Business Initiative

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NewTown Macon announced the winners of its Downtown Diversity Initiative Tuesday.

Tedra Huston, Geleesa Denta, Materra Drafts, Shabrea Duffy, Dr. Anissa Jones and Deon Aiken were named winners.



Each winner received $5,000 to start or expand their business courtesy of Wells Fargo.

The program is a 10-week training program designed to attract African American business owners to downtown Macon.

The executive director of NewTown loans, Bethany Rogers, spoke about the importance of business ownership and how it can impact lives.

“Business ownership, especially for black entrepreneurs, is a much more effective tool for growing wealth than just traditional employment, and real estate ownership is a really great way to build wealth,” Rogers said.



Through this program, NewTown Macon looks to grow Black businesses in downtown Macon from 18% to 30%.

“When people get together, when people of color get together, when black women get together, amazing things are going to happen, and I think we’re going to continue to show that within our community,” Huston said.

If you’re interested in being part of the next Downtown Diversity Initiative you can visit the Community Foundation of Central Georgia’s website.