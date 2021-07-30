Newscast Director

41NBC Web Producer,

DEPARTMENT: Production

REPORTS TO: News Director/Broadcast Operations

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Television experience or work toward a related degree is preferred.

41NBC News seeks a newscast director to lead the station’s production crew in executing live broadcasts.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Direct and switch a high quality newscast, promotional spots, and any special programs as assigned by the News Director.
  • Be familiar with all phases of the control room and studioMeet daily with show producer to discuss formats and presentation of the newscast.
  • Check graphics and video for accuracy before the show.
  • Lead the technical crew through live programming.
  • Communicate any technical issues with the news director and station engineer.
  • Keep current on all software upgrades and any new software.
  • Submit daily written reports of any quality control problems.
  • Train new employees.
  • Other duties as assigned.

ABILITIES – SKILLS:

  • Act and respond to last minute changes
    • Supervise the work of others
    • Work within deadlines and manage time wisely
    • Working knowledge of various computer systems and software
    • Communicate with news staff and other departments
    • Be courteous and respectful of co-workers
    • Dress in a professional manner
    • Maintain awareness of what’s happening in the community
    • Be prepared to assist in the newsroom as needed
    • Be respectful of station property

Send resume and cover letter to newsjobs@41nbc.com

Please specify how you learned of this opening.

NO PHONE CALLS OR E-MAILS PLEASE.

41NBC/WMGT is an equal opportunity employer which seeks and employs qualified individuals without discrimination.

Categories: WMGT Job Openings

