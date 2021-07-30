Newscast Director

DEPARTMENT: Production

REPORTS TO: News Director/Broadcast Operations

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Television experience or work toward a related degree is preferred.

41NBC News seeks a newscast director to lead the station’s production crew in executing live broadcasts.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Direct and switch a high quality newscast, promotional spots, and any special programs as assigned by the News Director.

Be familiar with all phases of the control room and studioMeet daily with show producer to discuss formats and presentation of the newscast.

Check graphics and video for accuracy before the show.

Lead the technical crew through live programming.

Communicate any technical issues with the news director and station engineer.

Keep current on all software upgrades and any new software.

Submit daily written reports of any quality control problems.

Train new employees.

Other duties as assigned.

ABILITIES – SKILLS:

Act and respond to last minute changes

• Supervise the work of others

• Work within deadlines and manage time wisely

• Working knowledge of various computer systems and software

• Communicate with news staff and other departments

• Be courteous and respectful of co-workers

• Dress in a professional manner

• Maintain awareness of what’s happening in the community

• Be prepared to assist in the newsroom as needed

• Be respectful of station property

Send resume and cover letter to newsjobs@41nbc.com

Please specify how you learned of this opening.

NO PHONE CALLS OR E-MAILS PLEASE.

41NBC/WMGT is an equal opportunity employer which seeks and employs qualified individuals without discrimination.