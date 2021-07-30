Newscast Director
DEPARTMENT: Production
REPORTS TO: News Director/Broadcast Operations
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Television experience or work toward a related degree is preferred.
41NBC News seeks a newscast director to lead the station’s production crew in executing live broadcasts.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Direct and switch a high quality newscast, promotional spots, and any special programs as assigned by the News Director.
- Be familiar with all phases of the control room and studioMeet daily with show producer to discuss formats and presentation of the newscast.
- Check graphics and video for accuracy before the show.
- Lead the technical crew through live programming.
- Communicate any technical issues with the news director and station engineer.
- Keep current on all software upgrades and any new software.
- Submit daily written reports of any quality control problems.
- Train new employees.
- Other duties as assigned.
ABILITIES – SKILLS:
- Act and respond to last minute changes
• Supervise the work of others
• Work within deadlines and manage time wisely
• Working knowledge of various computer systems and software
• Communicate with news staff and other departments
• Be courteous and respectful of co-workers
• Dress in a professional manner
• Maintain awareness of what’s happening in the community
• Be prepared to assist in the newsroom as needed
• Be respectful of station property
Send resume and cover letter to newsjobs@41nbc.com
Please specify how you learned of this opening.
NO PHONE CALLS OR E-MAILS PLEASE.
41NBC/WMGT is an equal opportunity employer which seeks and employs qualified individuals without discrimination.