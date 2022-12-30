New Year’s Eve safe driving programs to help you make it home safely

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – New Year’s Eve is a time for excitement and wonder but that can be wiped away if you decide to drink and drive.

That’s why Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones wants you to plan ahead. He’s offering free rides again, through a program he’s worked on since 2013.

“I came up with this idea at 3’o’clock in the morning and because most of the time I’m the only one up anyway and I said ‘Well, I’m going to pick up people that has gone to New Year’s Eves parties to keep them off the street.’ Well, I decided that if I’m going to pick them up why not carry them too?” Jones explained.

Jones had to suspend the program when COVID hit but he says he’s more than happy to do it again. With the help of Fair Haven Funeral Home and We Care Heating and Air, Jones will be running two fifteen-passenger vans through Bibb County.

“My job as Coroner is to keep you out of jail and out of a body bag and out of the emergency room. Because that’s what people do on New Year’s Eve, they celebrate, ok? And I am here to transport people free of charge, there is no charge period.” Jones said

AAA is offering its Tow-to-Go Program throughout Middle Georgia. You don’t have to be a member of AAA to use it and it should be used as a last resort but, AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters says whether it’s alcohol or drugs you shouldn’t get behind the wheel impaired.

“Make sure that you have a designated driver, that’s the first thing, however, we don’t want anyone to be on the road impaired. If you don’t have that designated driver, you can reach out to AAA for our Tow to Go services.” Waiters mentioned.

The service starts Friday, December 30th at 6 pm and will go through Monday, January 2nd at 6 am. The phone number to reach Coroner Jones for his free pick-up service is 478-256-6716

and the number for AAA’s Tow to Go service is 855-286-9246.