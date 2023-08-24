New workshop series helps Houston County seniors prepare for college

The three-part series will cover how to research and apply to higher education programs, complete FAFSA applications and budget for students and families.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Applying for higher education can be intimidating, but a new program in Houston County is helping high school seniors find the path to success.

Starting Saturday, the Lindsey Student Support Center, in partnership with the Mercer University Educational Opportunity Center will host its first College and Technical School Planning & Preparation Workshop.

“We would love to just have a flood of students who leave this program with the knowledge that they need to be able to access the services that they need and enter into an institution of higher learning,” Assistant Superintendent of Student Services for the Houston County School District, Dr. Zabrina Cannady, said.

The workshops are free to all high school seniors and their families in Houston County.

You can register for your child to attend the workshop by clicking here.

Dates for the workshop series are as follow: