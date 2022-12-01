New west Bibb trash convenience center now open

A new trash center is now open in west Macon to help cut down on illegal dumping.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new trash center is now open in west Macon to help cut down on illegal dumping.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller, along with county commissioners, the solid waste department, and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.

It’s located on Fulton Mill Road behind the Animal Welfare Center. The site is the county’s second convenience center.

The first center opened on 11th Street last year in downtown Macon.

“We host several community cleanups, and through hosting those cleanups, we see a huge problem with illegal dumping, and so it is definitely a joy that we now have not one but two convenience centers to help alleviate that problem,” Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Executive Director Asha Ellen said.

According to District Six Commissioner Raymond Wilder, the first center has seen a significant amount of use due its convenience.

“As long as you’re a Macon-Bibb County resident and can show your I.D. as you come into the gate, you’ll be able to bring yard debris, small construction debris, up to four tires, household trash, recycling, things of that nature,” he said. “About the only thing you can’t bring is like asphalt shingles, insulation, things of that nature.”

The county said during Thursday’s ceremony it plans to open three more convenience centers.

“We all want a clean Macon,” Wilder said. “So let’s all work together, and when you gather up some things or whatever, just bring them down here during hours. We’re making it real easy for you, so we look forward to keeping Macon clean and making it better as we go. We just thank everybody ahead of time for being concerned also and taking care of it, and let’s bring it to the correct place.”

The new trash center is open Thursday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with hours subject to change for weather and holidays.