New wellness facility will be available for students at CGTC’s Warner Robins campus this fall

Atrium Health Field will allow students to participate in club sports, football, soccer and other wellness activities.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changes are coming to Central Georgia Technical College’s (CGTC) Warner Robins Campus to promote student wellness through the help of a local partnership.

In Fall of 2023, students at the college will be able to participate in sports and student activities at the new Atrium Health Field. The $1.2 million athletic field is funded by a partnership between Atrium Health Navicent, Houston Healthcare and the Central Georgia Technical College Foundation.

Assistant Vice President of Institutional Advancement Tonya McClure says the new field will make the college more attractive to students.

“We strive to be the best in education, and we do that very well, but we want our students to feel a collegiate atmosphere and environment, also while working on their own wellness and health,” she said.

McClure says this is the first athletic field on any CGTC Campus. The field, part of the college’s Roy H. “Sonny” Watson Wellness Complex, will be used for club sports, football and soccer.

50 students have already registered for the school’s collegiate league football team. Their season will begin in August.