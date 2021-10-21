New trash pickup services announced for Macon-Bibb County

The Change will take affect January 1. You can expect to receive your red bin beginning December 1.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb County residents will soon see a change in trash pick up services. County Leaders held a new conference to discuss the change to Ryland Environmental.

The Change will take affect January 1. You can expect to receive your red bin beginning December 1.

“We’ll educate the public through social media, through our local page as well as the company themselves, on how this process unfolds,” said Macon-Bibb Mayor, Lester Miller.

According to Mayor Miller, the new change won’t impact collection days for most residents, unless you live in south Macon-Bibb County. Those residents may see a few changes in collection day pickups.

The new change also comes with an increase in price. Residents don’t have to worry about the increase though, because the city will be in charge of covering it.

“This is a positive step for Macon-Bibb county in addressing the issues that we’ve been hearing from our community for quite a while, we look forward to getting everything back on track in Macon,” said Mayor Miller.

Ryland Environmental has serviced over 100,000 residential customers in middle and south Georgia. As the company transitions into covering the Macon-Bibb area, they want to ensure the transition is smooth.

“There will be some literature that will be distributed with each cart outlining the collection system more information about the recycling program,” said James Lanier. Lanier is the manager for Ryland Environmental.

The company will also help to bring in more jobs to the area. Lanier says they’re ready to bring quality service to the area.

“We built our company with safety as our first priority, customer service is our second priority, and relationships are our third priority.”

Blue recycling bins will also be available if you request one. For more information on the change you can check out the Macon-Bibb social medias.