New technology makes Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office more efficient

A $30,000 technology grant will go towards the purchase of new laptops, laptop stands and headrest printers for fifteen patrol cars.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office is working toward the goal of a safer community, and it’s getting some help with a technology grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

A $30,000 technology grant will go toward the purchase of new laptops, laptop stands and headrest printers for 15 patrol cars.

Prior to the grant, deputies did not have computers in their vehicles, which made it harder for them to write citations and access information.

Now, Sheriff Darren Mitchum says deputies can file reports electronically, access each other’s location and respond to calls faster.

“Every bit of this technology is a plus,” Mitchum said. “It’s costly on the front end of things, but the advantage that it gives every officer, or officers that have these things and tools, there’s so many positives to it that it’s well worth the cost of it.”

Sheriff Mitchum says the new tech will make work more efficient for the sheriff’s office and can also help keep deputies safer while on patrol.