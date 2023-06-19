New stormy pattern to begin Monday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Another wet pattern kicks off for Middle Georgia early Monday.

Today

It was a wet start for many around Middle Georgia as strong thunderstorms made their way into the region from the northwest early, bringing heavy rain, some strong wind gusts, and frequent lightning. A lull period is anticipated through the middle of the day as most of the cloud cover sticks around. A few spots may see a bit of sun emerge, however. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s around the region with winds out of the south-southwest at 5-15 mph.

This afternoon another round of storms is likely in Middle Georgia, especially for the southern half. A Level 2 “Slight” risk for severe weather is in place for most of the region with the primary risks being strong winds and hail. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out, however. The 2nd round of storms will likely fire up during the late afternoon hours, sticking through the evening and into the early parts of tonight.

Storms will clear through the overnight hours, however mostly cloudy skies will linger around the region. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with ambient winds out of the south at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow and Beyond

A weak low pressure system is expected to remain in the region heading into the middle of the week, keeping rain chances around Middle Georgia elevated. Once the low breaks down it is expected to become a longwave trough, leading to even more rain chances over the back half of the week. Temperatures in the afternoon will largely camp in the low to mid 80s throughout this week while the rainy pattern is at play.

