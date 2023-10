New sponsor announced for Macon Music Half Marathon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller and Macon tracks made the announcement on Tuesday morning. Macon-Bibb County has earned the title ‘Runner-Friendly Community’ from the Runners Club of America for the first time.

The race will start and end at Carolyn Crayton Park on November 4th.

If you’d like to sign up as a runner, there’s still time. Visit macontracks.org.