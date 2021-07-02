New restaurant opens in downtown Macon

A new breakfast and brunch spot is now open on Cherry Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A new restaurant is set to open its doors in downtown macon tomorrow.

The restaurant is called Vibez. It’s on Cherry Street next to the Brookhaven Lounge.

The restaurant serves breakfast and brunch and has a hidden hookah bar in the back. The restaurant is owned by NFL player Bud Dupree who is a linebacker for the Tennessee Titans. Dupree is from Middle Georgia and says he just wants to bring good food and fun to the area.

Tickets for their grand opening on Saturday, July 3, are already sold out. However, reservations are still available for Sunday and next week.

The menu consists of Southern cuisine with a few cajun twists.