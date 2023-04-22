New program provides tablets to Jones County Jail inmates for self-improvement

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new program at the Jones County Jail has provided inmates with tablets to help them prepare for life after release, offering resources for overcoming addiction, managing anger and improving mental health.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with communication company Paytel to make the tablets available.

“Within one month, it’s overwhelming the amount of training hours that these inmates have partaken in,” Chief Deputy Earl Humphries said.

Inmates like Danny Bloodworth have access to drug rehabilitation, mental health and GED preparation resources through the tablets.

“It’s just been a big addition to the jail from an inmate’s standpoint,” Bloodworth said.

Between March 13 and April 13, 153 inmates actively participated in classes for a total of 2,082 hours, which has helped reduce stress in the jail, according to Deputy Humphries.

The program is funded by Paytel, and no taxpayer money was used. The jail expects the new resources to help decrease the chances of inmates returning to jail.