New pedestrian walkways being added to Watson Blvd.

The walkways will be near Austin Avenue and Knodishall Drive.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — New pedestrian walkways are coming to Watson Boulevard soon.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the walkways will be near Austin Avenue and Knodishall Drive.

The project includes:

Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons

New concrete refuge islands in the median

Crosswalks

ADA ramps

Signage

Penny Brooks, District 3 Communications Officer with GDOT, says it will make pedestrian travel safer.

“They’re not on all the time so people don’t get used to the fact that they’re always flashing,” Brooks said. “When they do flash, that means there is a pedestrian right there and traffic needs to stop. If the beacons aren’t flashing, traffic can flow as normal.”

The walkway should be finished the end of this week. Drivers need to be alert to the signage and be ready to stop if a pedestrian activates the beacon.