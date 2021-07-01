New Peach County High School opening in August

The school is located off of Peach Parkway.

New Peach County High School Peach County

FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Peach County High School is celebrating its 50th anniversary. It’s also celebrating a new high school.

Sitting on more than 100 thousand square feet of land, the school is located off of Peach Parkway. According to Ben Maddox, Assistant Superintendent for Operations, the location of the school was chosen because it’s centrally located.

The new school will allow students to access their classes in one building, making it easier to navigate around campus. The old school had a lot of maintenance issues due to age, and many say a change was needed.

“I think the community was ready to see a new school,” said Maddox.

Dr. Ken Hartley, Principal and former Peach County High graduate, says the new school will provide more courses and resources.

“We’re going to have audio visuals, sports medicine, and a computer science class,” said Dr. Hartley.

Although Dr. Hartley will miss the old high school, he thinks the new one will be more beneficial for the students.

The old school has been home to many families over the past fifty years, and the goal is to continue to have that sense of family.