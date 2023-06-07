New Macon park honors local leader

The new park is located at 823 Lynmore Avenue

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – There’s a new park in Macon, and it’s named after the late Frankie Everett Lewis. Macon-Bibb County chose to name the park in her honor because of the contributions she made over 30 years.

“She played a vital role in making sure the communication lines stayed open between this community and the county so that this could take place,” said park constructor Walter Stafford.

The park was paid for with $826,000 in SPLOST funds. Three blighted homes were cleared for the park in South Macon. The park also gives the community a playground, walking trail and basketball court.

Antonio Lewis-Ross says her mother is an anchor in his life. He says she would be proud to see the park.

“She set the example of how to be a citizen, how to be a part of your community,” said Lewis-Ross. “You give back, and the community will give back as well.”

The park is open and located at 823 Lynmore Avenue just off Houston Avenue.