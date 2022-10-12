New Otter Adventure at the fair brings fun and education

Greg and Karen Woody have brought their Otter Adventure show to the Georgia National Fair for the first time this year and they say it brings something unique.

Greg and Karen Woody have brought their Otter Adventure show to the Georgia National Fair for the first time this year and they say it brings something unique.

That being said, Woody says that when you come to the show “expect nothing, because we don’t know what direction they are going to go. We just see how they are.”

Woody says the main thing about otters is that they are always on the go.

You can find the schedule for the Otter Adventure show at https://www.georgianationalfair.com/