New online survey for Macon Violence Prevention

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Violence Prevention (MVP) forum has released a new online survey as another option for the public to express their ideas and opinions concerning Macon’s safety.

According to the release from Macon-Bibb County communications, the public MVP forums held in the county have had hundreds of attendees to express to local leaders what it neighborhoods need, who can help, and what resources are available. To give a voice to those who are unable to attend these forums or unwilling to speak publicly, the MVP and Emergency Management Agency have made a survey that can be filled out online.

The release says that the survey is completely anonymous and takes less than 5 minutes.

In the release, Mayor Lester Miller is quoted saying that, “Each member of this community brings a unique voice in the mission to stop violence in Macon-Bibb; it’s going to take each of those voices to form a plan and put it into action. So we’re asking you to jump in with us and join the team.”

If you’d like to take the survey and let your voice for Macon-Bibb be heard, a link to the survey can be found right here:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MVP_Crime_Survey