New mural unveiled during “Rep the Rights” rally at Wesleyan College

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wesleyan College held the final part to its reproductive rights event on Tuesday. The event showcased a completed mural all about reproductive rights.

The mural was a collaborated effort by the college and local artist Erin Hawkins also known as “Mama Hawk Draws”. Hawkins painted the initial design while students, faculty, staff and alumnae helped paint it in September.

The unveiling of the mural was during a rally led by student initiated group “Rep the Rights”, who spoke on the continuing fight for women’s reproductive rights. Hawkins was a guest speaker, and spoke about her inspiration behind the painting.

“When I first heard about the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v Wade, I felt shocked and powerless,” she said. “I wanted to share my voice and being an artist, creating this mural was a way for me to do that. The mural features a flowering uterus which symbolizes the beginning of life.”

Tents were set up with various information about women’s health, voting registration and information about Wesleyan for anyone interested.