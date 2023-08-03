New Macon convenience center opens on Ninadel Drive

The convenience center is free for Macon residents to use and helps reduce illegal dumping in Macon-Bibb County.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — There’s a new convenience center that’s free for Macon residents to bring their solid waste and help keep Bibb County beautiful.

The Convenience Center on Ninadel Drive is the third of five centers to be built in Macon-Bibb County. The center accepts yard debris, bagged household garbage, building material, scrap metal, tires, furniture and recycling – all free of charge.

Solid Waste Manager for Macon-Bibb County, Maurice Jackson, said the convenience centers have been successful in curbing illegal dumping in the county.

“For this community, they can help by utilizing this center and it’s giving them the opportunity to get rid of some of the extra debris that’s not picked up by Ryland,” he said.

Jackson said since opening the first two convenience centers, the Macon-Bibb County Solid Waste Department has disposed of over 150,000 pounds of debris.

You must be a resident of Macon-Bibb and show a valid I.D. to drop off waste. Convenience Center #3 is open on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 AM to 2 PM.

As a reminder to residents, Ryland Environmental only collects waste from one container and 2 cubic yards of debris placed in front of a property. They will not collect tires or building materials.