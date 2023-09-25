New large shopping center to be proposed for north Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning is set to consider a 400,000 square foot shopping center along New Forsyth Road between Riverside Drive and Bass Road next month.

The conditional use application shows plans for a development called Riverside Centre to include a wholesale club, restaurants, retail stores and office spaces.

The proposal, which is on Planning and Zoning’s October 23 hearing agenda, claims the project could create up to 1,000 new jobs.