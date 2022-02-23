New Houston County Coroner swears in on Tuesday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Houston County has a new Coroner.

A social media post from the Warner Robins Police Department shows the new Coroner, JimBob Williams, swearing in on Tuesday afternoon, February 22nd, 2022. Williams was appointed by Probate Judge Harris in this ceremony.

In the post, WRPD thanks former Coroner Danny Galpin for his 41 years of service, and welcome JimBob, stating they believe he’ll do a professional and thorough job.

