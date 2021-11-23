New dog lodging opens in Warner Robins

Camp Bow Wow can keep more than 80 dogs at once. The facility is equipped with multiple play areas indoors and outside that are separated by size.

Camp Bow Wow can keep more than 80 dogs at once. The facility is equipped with multiple play areas indoors and outside that are separated by size.

“It’s always clean, my dogs are always here as long as the facility is clean and it’s safe than… then I know it’s going to be a perfect fit. and then also with our consolers, are counselors are amazing if I can trust the facility and the counselors then I know I can trust my dogs to come here,” said camp counselor Samantha Smith.

There’s no limit on how long your dog can stay. For more details, including prices, visit their website campbowwow.com