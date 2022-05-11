New construction facility investment to bring hundreds of jobs to Dublin

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp says that 400 jobs will be coming to Dublin in the next 2 years.

An announcement from Governor Kemp on Wednesday brought the news forward that Saint-Gobain ADFORS North America will be investing $28 million to expand its operations into Laurens County.

Kemp’s announcement describes Saint-Gobain is an international light and sustainable construction company that works to integrate solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings and the decarbonization of construction.

Saint-Gobain purchased a facility at 168 Willie Paulk Parkway in Dublin in June of 2020, and has been manufacturing products for insulation and heat protection, though with this new investment, workers will restart the facility’s furnace, and double its north American production of key materials, as well as hire for positions in site and operations management, engineers of all sorts, supervisors, and production workers.

Governor Kemp had this to say about the investment:

“We are excited for ADFORS North America to expand its operations in Dublin, and thank the company for its strong commitment to this community” and “Creating jobs and opportunities in rural Georgia has been a major focus throughout my administration, and I am proud of Georgia’s Technical College System for its part in making sure hardworking Georgians possess the necessary skills to succeed with companies in every corner of the state.”

Those interested in working at ADFORS and Saint-Gobain can learn more at https://careers.saint-gobain-northamerica.com/