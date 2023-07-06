New commander takes over 78th Air Base Wing at Robins Air Force Base

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Colonel Deedrick L. Reese has assumed command of the 78th Air Base Wing at Robins Air Force Base, taking over from his predecessor Colonel Lindsay C. Droz.

The official change of command ceremony, held this week, was attended by a crowd of family, friends, local government officials and fellow service members.

“I want to welcome Colonel Reese,” Droz said. “He and I go way back to our early days as young officers. I’m really excited to see where you take them.”

Colonel Reese expressing his gratitude for the support he has received.

“I’m committed to ensure that you’re organized, trained and equipped to support and execute this unique mission for which we are responsible,” he said to the 78th Air Base Wing, referring to them as his “new family.”

In his role as commander, Colonel Reese will be responsible for overseeing an extensive list of duties, including the management of more than 2,700 personnel divided into three distinct groups. He will handle facilities and equipment valued at $8.1 billion and manage a budget of $170.8 million. Other responsibilities include training, deployment and redeployment of more than 1,800 airmen.