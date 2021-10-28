New Coffee lounge, live entertainment shop coming to Macon

The new shop will open its doors next year on Second Street.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A new coffee lounge with live entertainment was just approved by the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning.

The focus of the shop will be to create a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community to go and congregate.

Of course everyone is welcome to order coffee. You can also experience some late night shows too.

The owner of the shop is eager to bring something new to the community.

“The coffee is French coffee, I have all different types of exoctic kinds of coffee, which is another reason we call flavors, flavors,” said Daaiyah Sultan.

There will also be a Hookah Lounge environment inside the shop.