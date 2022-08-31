New chamber website aims to promote working and living in Macon

The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new talent recruitment website.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new talent recruitment website.

Maconworks.com aims to help bring people to work and live in Macon.

The website offers links to different hiring jobs, housing options and a salary calculator to see how far your dollar will stretch in Macon.

The chamber’s director of talent development, Lynn Farmer, says the website will be a one stop shop for people to learn about the city.



“This site I think sells the cool about Macon, and people were so important in the messaging, I think it’s a great help for us,” Farmer said.



The website is officially up and running as of Tuesday.