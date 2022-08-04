New cell phone policy for Bibb County students

The school board approved the new policy in an effort to prevent distractions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District has a new cell phone policy in place as students return to the classroom.

This school year, students are allowed to have a personally owned electronic device at school, but it must be out of sight and turned off during the school day. According to the new policy, personally owned electronic devices are not permitted for use during the school day unless authorized by the superintendent or designee. Students can use their devices once the school day is over.

The school board approved the new policy in an effort to prevent distractions during learning time. A school district newsletter states: “New Superintendent Dr. Dan A. Sims explained the new policy to students recently by sharing how it is similar to laws that prevent distracted driving. Similar to how we follow state laws that prevent distracted driving by texting while driving, Bibb Schools wants to limit distractions during the instructional day.”

Students will still receive school-issued devices for instructional purposes during the school day.

See the full policy here.