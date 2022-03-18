New businesses in downtown Macon preparing for first Cherry Blossom Festival

The 40th annual Cherry Blossom Festival starts on Friday, and businesses are preparing for the big event that brings more than 100,000 people to the area each year.

Several new businesses will get to experience their first festival crowds.

One of those businesses is Macon Bagels, which opened in August.

Co-owner Lauren Bone says they’re getting in the spirit with new menu items.

“We’ve got some fun pastries coming out that are a little bit cherry blossom themed,” she said. “You can try our red velvet bagels, with pink strawberry crème cheese for the pink aspect. We’ve got some cherry almond scones, so trying to stay on theme.”

Bone tells us several people have told her how much of an impact the festival has on local businesses.

“They have said get ready, you know there’s this crazy festival that happens every March where people from all over the country and from overseas come and experience Macon.”

According to Visit Macon, the festival brings in $3 million to the local economy each year. That’s why local businesses need more help this time of year.

Hello Boba Café is making sure it’s ready.

“We’re going to make sure we have backup stock ready to go, so that way since we’re out we can just bring it right out,” Renee Tu said. “Instead of having to prep everything, we’re going to have our staff fully trained, we’re going to have extra staff to take care of the traffic.”

Tu opened Hello Boba Café in early March. She says it’s important that her staff is properly trained.

Tu says she’s excited to introduce people to Boba.

“I know a lot of people are not familiar with Boba,” she said. “A lot of customers that came in asked for recommendations and they loved it and it’s something that I grew up with. I want to introduce it to Macon, so people come and they can try Boba and experience something completely different.”