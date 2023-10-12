New Baby Barn Schoolhouse at Georgia National Fair expands on livestock education for young students

Students can learn more about the animals they see at the fair, as well as different agriculture jobs, by attending classes at the schoolhouse and working with the Baby Barn Activity Book.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students and children who visit the 34th Annual Georgia National Fair can learn about livestock while having fun in the new Baby Barn Schoolhouse.

The schoolhouse was added to the Georgia Grown Building this year to expand on livestock education for different age groups.

Students can learn more about the animals they see at the fair by attending classes and working with the Baby Barn Activity Book.

The Marketing Director for the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Lee Lancaster, says the Baby Barn Schoolhouse teaches students where their food comes from and shows them what kind of jobs they can get in the agriculture industry.

“We’ve also got to recruit our next generation of farmers and producers, and Ag communications people and veterinarians, and all those other kinds of things,” Lancaster said.

He says more than 500 students have already attended classes at the schoolhouse since this year’s fair began. Classes are every half hour and will continue throughout the weekend.