New apartments approved in Macon along Thomaston and Tucker Rd

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A nearly 300 unit multi-family apartment is approved by Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning during its meeting this afternoon.

The apartments will consist of 13 three-story buildings, having 288 two bedroom room units.

Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Executive Director, Jefferey Ruggieri, says the apartments will help those who can’t afford to buy a home.

“You know it’s affordability is a big part in housing today in multifamily and apartment living,” says Ruggieri. “It offers people another option to live and not have to purchase a home and put down a large down payment and all those types of things, it’s just a response to the market and we welcome it all.”

The new apartments will be built between land on Thomaston and Tucker roads.