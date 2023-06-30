New and expecting mothers receive free diapers during Peach State Health Plan’s ‘Pamper Party’

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach State Health Plan is providing new and expecting mothers with necessary supplies and resources to care for their babies.

Parents in Jeffersonville were able to receive free diapers on Thursday during the Peach State Health Plan’s Pamper Party.

Vendors such as the Twiggs County Health Department, First Choice Primary Care and the Lifelink Foundation were there to help families sign up for the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) nutrition program and offer car seat vouchers and immunization appointments.

Peach State Health Plan Community Relations Representative Eric Bell says this year’s turnout was better than ever.

“The feedback that we’re receiving from the mothers is phenomenal,” he said. “They’re saying, ‘Listen, we thank you with the prices being high on everything.’ They’re just grateful for the assistance that we’ve given them as far as coming out, our vendors and the diapers that we’re giving away as well.”

Bell said a Pamper Party served more than 500 families in Macon earlier this month.