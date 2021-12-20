New acting Chief of Police in Dublin appointed

Photo Credit to City of Dublin

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As of Friday December 17th, the Dublin Police Department has been appointed a new acting Chief of Police.

Dublin’s acting City Manager Joshua Powell wrote in a release, Monday, that he would be appointing Keith Moon as the acting Chief of Police while Chief Chatman transitions into retirement in May. Moon has almost 30 years of experience in law enforcement, beginning with the Telfair County Sheriff’s Department in 1993. Moon began working with the Dublin Police Department in 1998 as a patrolman, and throughout his time with the DPD, has worked in the patrol division, Criminal Investigations division, and, for the past few years, has commanded the department tactical team and assists in all divisions’ case investigations.

According to the letter from acting City Manager Powell, Retiring Chief Chatman has agreed to work as a consultant for the acting chief whenever needed, as well as the fact that Powell is not appointing a permanent chief of police since he believes the permanent city manager should make that long-term decision. Moon will serve as the acting chief until a permanent city manager is selected and can conduct a full hiring process to choose a permanent Police Chief.

Moon says he is looking forward to working closely with the community and the hard-working team at the Dublin Police Department.