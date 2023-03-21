New 3D mural on display outside Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

There's a new 3D art installation outside the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, and it has a Cherry Blossom theme. It's a 3D interactive chalk mural depicting places around the Macon area.

Artist Tracy Lee Stum says it’s a great way to welcome spring and the Cherry Blossom Festival.

“Thanks to the Peyton Anderson Foundation, they gave us a generous donation to have this commissioned, and it’s in honor of Macon’s bicentennial, so we have a lot of Macon landmarks in it, and we want people to come down, take a picture with it and it’s just an amazing creation,” Stum said.