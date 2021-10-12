‘Never Forget’ exhibit back at Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The mobile ‘Never Forget’ exhibit is back at the Georgia National Fair in Perry for a third year.

It is a mobile exhibit that honors the men and women who lost their lives on 9/11.

The mobile exhibit was originally taken to schools to teach students about the tragic day. Now, the exhibit travels across the country.

The exhibit features a timeline of events that unfolded on September 11, 2001 and the days that followed.

“Just come and bring your children,” field manager Billy Buckett said. “So they can see a part of history. We have things you can touch, and it’s moving.”

The exhibit is located near the south gate of the fairgrounds and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.