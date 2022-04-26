Neighbor reacts to deadly shooting at Macon apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Victoria Dudley woke up Monday afternoon to see the commotion outside of her bedroom window. When she walked outside her door in West Club Apartments, she learned her neighbor 25-year-old Jessica Reeves was shot.

“When I looked down when I walked out I know what I saw. I saw this baby on the ground and I started to cry because I see this baby on the ground I don’t know if she’s dead or alive,” she said.

Unfortunately Reeves died from her injuries at the hospital. Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a female shot at 6:16 Monday night. They are asking for help in solving the case.

“Right now investigators are asking witnesses to come forward to let us know what transpired out here,” Sergeant Howard said. “So the circumstances surrounding this incident is still under investigation.”

Dudley says she feels safe most of the time. But to know someone as young as Reeves was killed in her neighborhood, is heartbreaking.

“25 year old baby, somebody’s child, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s niece, somebody’s cousin. I heard this baby had children. These children is mother less now,” she said.

She says anyone who knows the person responsible for killing Reeves should come forward. She also has this message for Reeves’ killer.

“You need to surrender and turn yourself in, because this is wrong what you did. No one deserves to get a call or a knock like this. No one does. So the best thing you can do is turn yourself in,” she said.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office ruled the shooting as a death investigation. If you know anything, call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.