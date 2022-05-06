Nearly 100 dogs rescued following investigation into animal fighting

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Nearly 100 dogs were rescued after an investigation into animal fighting in three Georgia counties.

According to a news release posted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the investigation, led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, culminated in the execution of seven search warrants in Laurens, Johnson and Washington Counties.

96 dogs were rescued, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia David H. Estes.

The animals are now in the USDA’s custody for evaluation, according to the release.

“The continuing investigation, with the assistance of personnel from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, targets animal fighting operations in the Southern District and beyond,” the release said.

