NCHD: Upgraded vaccine booster formula better protects against Omicron variant

According to Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District, the upgraded formula better protects against the Omicron variant.

North Central Health hosts virtual health assessment Virtual Health Assessment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The CDC is now recommending an updated Covid-19 booster after it approved the use of two boosters.

The Pfizer booster shot has been approved for ages 12 and up, and the Moderna booster has been approved for ages 18 and up.

According to Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District, the upgraded formula better protects against the Omicron variant.

“This new formulation is stated to be a design to protect against this current version of Covid-19, so it’s supposed to provide a level of transmission protection that the previous vaccines just can’t do,” he said.



Hokanson says the original vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are still available.

