NBA players visit students in Macon

Retired NBA player Mike "Stinger" Glenn and former Georgia State star Willie Brown Jr., told stories and shared advice that helped them.

(41NBC/WMGT) — Two former basketball players visited Northeast High School on Thursday, to encourage student athletes.

“I often tell them that it is faith, not a religious faith, that you necessarily pray for ect. But it’s a belief in yourself that I will do these positive things in my life and these people around me, and I will be successful that faith will lead you down the right path,” said Glenn.

They also talked about Glenn’s new book “My Next Shot Goes In!: Ten Sacred Characteristics of NBA Players That Lead to Success.”

Both athletes are advocates for deaf basketball players as Willie himself is deaf. Glenn also played a large part in supporting the deaf community as he began the nation’s first major basketball camp for deaf players in 1980.