NATO chief sure spat over Sweden, Finland will be resolved

ISTANBUL (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he is ”confident that we will come to a quick decision to welcome both Sweden and Finland to join the NATO family” despite Turkey’s opposition.

Stoltenberg would not be drawn out further Thursday on the substance of Turkey’s objections, but he said NATO remains in close contact with Sweden, Finland and Turkey.

Stoltenberg says when an important NATO ally like Turkey raises objections “then of course the only way to deal with that is to sit down and find common ground.”

Finland and Sweden officially applied to join the world’s biggest security organization on Wednesday.

A first meeting of NATO ambassadors to discuss their applications failed to reach a consensus.