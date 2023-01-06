National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado after surveying storm damage in Washington County

The National Weather Service spent Thursday surveying storm damage in Washington County and confirmed an EF1 tornado struck the area Wednesday.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The National Weather Service spent Thursday surveying storm damage in Washington County and confirmed an EF1 tornado struck the area Wednesday.

Bill Black is one of many Washington County residents who’s feeling the impact.

“We got probably four trees, big pines tree, that have blown down on the house.” he said. “It crushed the chimney, one end of it, and it went all the way through the other side of the shop, and it’s got a lot of roof damage and a lot of damage on the inside.”

He says he’s thankful he and his wife were at work when four giant pine trees fell onto his home.

“Hey, I’m alive,” Black said. “That’s just structural stuff, and that’s material stuff that can be replaced.”

The Washington County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service have surveyed the damage the storm left behind.

“Given the survey we’ve been able to do today, we can determine that we did have a tornado come through the northern Sandersville area,” Kyle Theim with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City said. “It caused a lot of damage to the trees that are around here with some property damage as trees fell on buildings and homes in this area.”

Washington County EMA Director Russell Riner says emergency services and volunteer organizations are working to clear debris from the storm.

He says he’s thankful the community is coming together to help one another.

“We’re very fortunate to live in a community where we have good people and good responders and good government to give these responders what they need as far as equipment and training and so forth,” Riner said.

The EMA is also working with Washington County EMC to help restore power.

If you live in Washington County and have any storm damage, call Washington County EMA at (478) 552-5477.