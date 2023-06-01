National Trails Day: Macon groups to host guided tour of Ocmulgee Heritage Trail

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgians and visitors are invited to celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday with a guided tour of the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail. Organized by NewTown Macon and Bike Walk Macon, the tour starts at 9 a.m. and wraps up at noon.

The free event, happening at Amerson River Park, is asking for donations to aid in the expansion of the trail and traffic calming projects in the region.

“Trails day is a national initiative, and it’s just really all about highlighting local trails and the people that love them,” Erin Keller with NewTown Macon said. “In Macon, we are just really, really fortunate to have the natural amenities of trails, parks and green spaces.”

NewTown Macon and Bike Walk Macon encourage community members to bring their bicycles and join them on the trail for a unique opportunity to explore the scenic Ocmulgee Heritage Trail while contributing to its growth and maintenance.