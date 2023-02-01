National Signing Day 2023

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Only 1 in 13, approximately seven percent of high school student-athletes, go on to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.

Feb. 1, 2023, is National Signing Day, so it is an excellent opportunity to highlight those that have signed their National Letter of Intent here in Middle Georgia.

Below are the names of student-athletes who will continue their athletic and academic careers in college.

ACE Charter

Fernando Washington will play football at Copiah Lincoln Community College.

Howard HS

Zavion Hardy will play football at East Mississippi Community College.

Rutland HS

Neico Sandifer and Keith Johnson will play football at the University of West Georgia.

Ciara Passmore will play softball at Emmanuel College.

Dublin HS

Ramontei Dardy will play football at Kennesaw State University.

Jaquarius Evans will play football at Washburn University.

The Brentwood School

Colton Smith will play football at Anderson University.

Peach County HS

Skielar Mann will play football at Ole Miss.

Jaylon El-Amin will play football at Edwards Waters University.

Jose Perez and Jayden Parker will play football at Wingate University.

Chris McCmillian will play football at Northeast Mississippi Community College.

Caleb Hampton and Dealvion Green will play football at Gordon State College.

Ja’Darious Morris will play football at Middle Tennessee State University.

Dacorian Stanley will play football at GMC.

Houston County HS

Arthur Brown will play football at Charleston Southern.

Northside HS

Duke McClinton will play football at Peru State College.

Brandon Wilson and RJ Bellflower will play football at Reinhardt University.

Mikell Roberts will play football at West Georgia University.

Tyler Williams will play football at Union College.

Kyle Mixon will play football at Kentucky University.

Quinton Lewis will play football at Yale University.

Isaiah Harvey will play football at UT Chattanooga.

Dj Hardy will play football at Gordon State.

Veterans HS

Damare Franklin will play football at Alcorn State.

Jaron Benjamin will play football at Reinhardt University.

Cody Daugherty will play baseball at South Georgia State College.

Hannah Cantrell will play softball at South Georgia State College.

Perry HS

Jabori Moore, Martez Rosser and De’untae Kendrick will play football at Gordon State College.

Caleb Wilson will play football at The Air Force Academy.

Camerin Marshall will play football at Georgia State University.

Ahmad Lee will play football at Central Tech Community College.

Armar Gordon Junior will play football at the University Of Tennessee At Martin.

Jamari Stone and Allamar Hinnat will play football at Saint Norbert College.

Trae Wright will play football at the University Of Memphis.

Michaela Whitest will cheer at Brenau University.

Ben McDow and Cooper Edwards will play baseball at ABAC.

Trinity Odom will play softball at ABAC.